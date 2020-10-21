More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
CDC redefines COVID-19 close contact
Shorter but repeated contacts that add up to 15 minutes over a 24-hour period now count.
Politics
Obama: Voting makes things better, not perfect
The former president went to Philadelphia for a small community roundtable where he encouraged young people to find the time to vote.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 32; more clouds ahead of more winter precip Thursday
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: 38, melting snow, mix of sun and clouds, chance of mix evening
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Pandemic threatens urban renewal efforts
As office workers continue to stay home during the pandemic, cities that were in the middle of bustling downtown comebacks are feeling a lot of uncertainty.