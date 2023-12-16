More from Star Tribune
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 32; low clouds with a cooldown coming late Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 41; showers tapering, with fog possible
We'll have lingering clouds, with slick spots possible tonight. There's a chance of flurries Sunday evening, with a blustery day on tap Monday.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 41, rain and fog
Rain in the Twin Cities and snow to the north will taper Saturday afternoon, but fog will remain. Sunday will see clouds and a powerful cold front arriving that night with a chance of flurries.
Paul Douglas
Twin Cities Rain Through Midday Saturday - A Inch Or Two Of Snow North Of The Metro
Rain showers will continue in the metro through midday Saturday, with the highest chance of 1"+ of snow across central Minnesota from Brainerd to Duluth. Calmer, yet windy, weather is expected Sunday. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 34; periods of rain mixed with snow with little or no accumulation possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.