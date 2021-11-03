More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Hunter's injury propels Wonnum back into the Vikings' starting lineup
Second-year defensive end D.J. Wonnum, who began the season as a starter, has been asked to learn multiple positions with the Vikings.
Wild
Movin' on up: Wild center Hartman earns larger role as persistence pays off
After being pegged as a fourth-liner early in his career, Ryan Hartman found a niche among the Wild's top forwards.
Evening forecast: Low of 32; clearing skies make for a starry night
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Politics
Campaign payments may hurt Trump's executive privilege claim
Former president says executive privilege shields documents and testimony from the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.
Local
Minneapolis police release new detail about latest homicide because of 'widespread rumors' and 'inaccurate information'
Misinformation has led to threats and harassment, police said.