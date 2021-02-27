More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Washington comes alive after slow start to hand Wolves seventh loss in a row
Washington finished the first half on a 34-14 run against the Wolves, and were led by Bradley Beal's 34 points in a game the Wizards won 128-112.
Gophers
Carr's 41 points not enough for Gophers in loss at Nebraska
In a must-win game to stay in realistic contention for the NCAA tournament, Marcus Carr's career-high 41 points couldn't get the Gophers past Nebraska in their fifth straight loss.
Wild hostLos Angeles Kings Saturday
The Minnesota Wild hosted the Los Angeles Kings at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.
Evening forecast: Low of 31, with on-and-off snow possible
Sunday will be a colder and breezier day.
FDA clears J&J's one-dose shot, making 3 vaccines available in U.S.
The move came after an expert panel debated the evidence to allow widespread use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.