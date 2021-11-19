More from Star Tribune
Colleges
Two MIAC teams, three from Northern Sun open NCAA football playoffs
St. John's is the only Minnesota school playing a home game; Bemidji State will be playing Augustana in Sioux Falls, S.D., in a meet-up of NSIC division champs.
Evening forecast: Low of 31; partly cloudy and breezy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Gophers
Gophers women-No. 2 Connecticut game preview
This will be the first meeting between the teams since the 2004 Final Four, and just the second game this season for Paige Bueckers and the Huskies.
Local
Students, community rally in support of Prior Lake High School victim in racist incident
The demonstration drew students and adults outraged by a video showing two students using racist language to harass the 14-year-old student and to also support other students who experienced racism at their schools.
Wild
Wild rookie Brandon Duhaime's first NHL game in Florida marks return to family, hockey roots
His dad, who got him skating as a youngster, will be among supporters in attendance for a game vs. his hometown Panthers.