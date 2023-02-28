More from Star Tribune
Politics
Ventura returns to Capitol as marijuana legalization advocate
The former one-term governor said he'd be open to becoming Minnesota's first cannabis commissioner.
South Metro
DNR: Bottled water plant proposed for Elko New Market poses no threat to environment
The agency doesn't believe a California-based company's plans to bottle and sell up to 310 million gallons a year will have a significant impact.
www.startribune.com
Evening forecast: Low of 30 with occasional snow, accumulating an inch or two
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
St. Cloud
St. Cloud man charged in hit-and-run that 'launched' pedestrian into the air outside Target
Nathan Severtson is accused of driving into a man and other vehicles in the parking lot.
Minneapolis
Maximum sentence given for murder of Mpls. North's Deshaun Hill
Hill's family expressed their rage at the random killing throughout the hearing.