More from Star Tribune
Loons
Loons shut down San Jose's chances in 1-0 victory
Luis Amarilla's 32nd-minute goal stood all night as the winner.
New Mpls. police contract makes few discipline tweaks months after election
Local activists are encouraging council members to reject the tentative deal and make additional revisions.
Twins
Late-night delight: Twins land shortstop Correa in stunning $105.3 million, three-year deal
Early Saturday morning, the Twins landed Carlos Correa, one of the biggest-name free agents on the market; the former Astros star can opt out after this season or next.
Evening forecast: Low of 30; quiet night ahead of start of spring
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
High Schools
Dakota United, New Prague win adapted floor hockey titles
Dakota United beat three-time defending PI Division champion Brainerd 5-2.