Evening forecast: Low of 30; overcast, breezy with a little snow, accumulating up to an inch
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Colleges
NCAA officials acknowledge disparities, pledge to improve women's tournament
President Mark Emmert and Lynn Holzman, vice president for college women's basketball, outlined plans to make the tournament experience equitable for women's teams after last year's discrepancies
Sports
NCAA looks to phase in rules for transgender athletes
NCAA president says league is committed to Olympic rules regarding trans athlete participation in women's sports.
Colleges
South Carolina's Boston, Staley sweep Naismith honors
Aliya Boston is averaging 16.8 points and 12.2 rebounds per game for the Gamecocks. Dawn Staley led them to the Final Four.
Colleges
Auriemma, VanDerveer and Walz join Staley to bring familiar Final Four notoriety
The four coaches guiding teams on the Target Center floor this week have all built powerhouse programs.