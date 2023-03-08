Paul Douglas

This next system looks less impressive than it did earlier in the week. Light snow arrives later today with heavier snowfall late Thursday into Friday morning. 3-6" may fall, with the best chance of 6" over the I-90 corridor. A clipper drops more snow Saturday PM into Sunday morning, when another 2-4" may pile up. Anything over 85" at MSP means a Top 5 winter snowfall. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson