Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 30; cloudy with a coating up to an inch of snow
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Light snow, high 36; more snow Thursday
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Wednesday, March 8
World
Flights suspended as Arctic air, snow and sleet blast UK
Dozens of flights were disrupted in the U.K. and some schools were forced to close Wednesday as snow blanketed much of the country.
Weather
Morning forecast: Snow showers, high 36; more snow Thursday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, March 8
Paul Douglas
California Continues To Export Big Storms
This next system looks less impressive than it did earlier in the week. Light snow arrives later today with heavier snowfall late Thursday into Friday morning. 3-6" may fall, with the best chance of 6" over the I-90 corridor. A clipper drops more snow Saturday PM into Sunday morning, when another 2-4" may pile up. Anything over 85" at MSP means a Top 5 winter snowfall. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson