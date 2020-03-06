More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Rain on the way; high 44
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Trump hopes to reopen U.S. 'very soon'
The president says the rise in the stock market and bipartisan work on Capitol Hill are good signs in working towards the country getting back to normal amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Nation
White House: People leaving NYC should self-quarantine
A top member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force provided grim statistics about the spread of the coronavirus in New York City.
Nation
NYC residents spend time alone in parks
Foot traffic in New York City parks was light Tuesday as the city hunkers down on a "pause" order by the state's governor to slow the speed of the coronavirus.
Variety
6 degrees of isolation with Kevin Bacon
"This is certainly a challenge," says actor Kevin Bacon of sheltering in place.