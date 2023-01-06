More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
Heavy snow makes for messy cleanup in Twin Cities
Officials ask for patience as snow plowing continues.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 3, with skies turning clear, cooling things down
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Minneapolis
How much would it cost for Minneapolis to shovel all the sidewalks?
Could be millions annually, could be tens of millions. How clean do we want them?
Nation
California gets brief lull after damaging 'bomb cyclone'
California weather calmed Friday but the lull was expected to be brief as more Pacific storms lined up to blast into the state, where successive powerful weather systems have knocked out power to thousands, battered the coastline, flooded streets, toppled trees and caused at least six deaths.
Curious Minnesota
Wind gusts are blowing away recent records in Minnesota. But is technology partly to blame?
Weather watchers are observing notable wind trends, though other factors could be boosting the numbers.