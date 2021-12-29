More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Wild
Wild players excited for Winter Classic — except for bitter cold part
Below-zero temperatures are expected Saturday for the NHL's marquee event at Target Field.
Evening forecast: Low of 3, cloudy and cold that's potentially dangerous
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Obituaries
Lowell Erdahl, former Lutheran bishop and social justice advocate, dies at 90
He was an outspoken advocate on issues of peace, social justice and inclusion of women and gays in the ministry.
Local
Walz aims to 'fundamentally make some changes' in struggling Minnesota child care industry
Governor's push comes as Build Back Better, which would have expanded affordable child care, has stalled.
Minneapolis
Records: Minneapolis police sergeant demoted for workplace misconduct before leaving department
It is among several demotions made under Chief Arradondo, though they are not all reflected in the disciplinary decisions newly published online.