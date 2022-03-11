More from Star Tribune
Business
Cargill scales back in Russia, continues food operations
The Minnetonka-based agribusiness is straddling the geopolitical fence as public pressure to withdraw from Russia grows. The agriculture behemoth is one of the largest non-Russian exporters of Russian wheat and owns a complex of mills south of Moscow.
Evening forecast: Low of -3, breezy, very clear and cold as cooldown continues
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
St. Cloud
Russia threatens to leave St. John's grad stranded in space
NASA asserted Friday the spacecraft will return to Earth on March 30 as planned.
Politics
Citing possible voter fraud, GOP targets program to protect Minnesotans at high safety risk
Safe at Home allows victims of intimate partner violence and others to shield their addresses from aggressors.
Nation
More U.S. troops deploy overseas in wake of Ukraine invasion
U.S. soldiers continued to deploy Friday to Europe, joining thousands already sent overseas to support NATO allies amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.