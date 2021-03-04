More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Souhan: Under all that losing is a potential bright future for Wolves
The Wolves right now are a bad team playing as badly as ever. But assuming that their losing ways are predestined ignores the realities of modern sports.
World
Pacific quake sets off tsunami, threat lifts in New Zealand
One of the strongest earthquakes to hit the South Pacific in modern history triggered tsunami warnings across the ocean and forced thousands of people in New Zealand to evacuate coastal areas Friday. Small tsunami waves were seen, but little damage was apparent hours later.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Evening forecast: Low of 29; more clouds and warming ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Nation
Agency cancels Hawaii tsunami watch after huge Pacific quake
The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center cancelled a tsunami watch Thursday for Hawaii that was issued after a huge earthquake occurred in a remote area between New Zealand and Tonga.