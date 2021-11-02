More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Shooting slump bedevils Timberwolves
Only Karl-Anthony Towns is at his career averages after a fourth-quarter collapse in a loss to Orlando.
Warming Trend: Indian Summer May Bring 60 Degrees This Weekend
In spite of a few chilly slaps, autumn just doesn't want to let go this year. Temperatures mellow into the 50s later this week and most models predict a few 60s between Saturday and Monday. The pattern won't favor big storms until a possible rain-maker by the middle of next week.
Politics
Tight Virginia governor race may be test of Biden popularity
Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin were locked in a fierce battle for Virginia governor Tuesday night, the most closely watched contest in an off-year election that could prove a referendum on President Joe Biden's first year in office.
Polls closed: Minneapolis voters weigh in for historic election year
Views on the Minneapolis mayoral race also seemed to be heavily influenced by the city's public safety debate. Voters in St. Paul and cities around the state also went to the polls with big issues at stake.
Sports
Reusse: In divided Minneapolis, sports and life and sporting lives endure on Election Day
Patrick Reusse toured the city on Election Day to listen to what's being said at the intersection of life and sports.