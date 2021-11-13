More from Star Tribune
High Schools
Championship Saturday. Follow state volleyball finals from the X
Title matches begin at 1 p.m. Check back here for updates throughout the day, including game results, links to livestreams of games and all of our prep volleyball coverage.
Gophers
Scoggins: Gophers burned by Fleck's conservative approach, Morgan's misfires
By settling for field goals and declining to take risks Saturday in Iowa City, Minnesota once again watched the Hawkeyes parade Floyd of Rosedale.
Evening forecast: Low of 29; an inch or two of snow and slippery; very breezy late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Gophers
Gophers fall short at Iowa as Hawkeyes retain Floyd again
Their chances at winning the Big Ten West took a major hit with the defeat.
Colleges
Reusse: Wild St. John's-Bethel finish is another for the Royal Stadium books
Bethel, which once deflated Concordia with a last-play finish, winds up on receiving end of a stadium worst vs. St. John's.