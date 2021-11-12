More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Colleges
Women's college basketball powers have sights on Minneapolis Final Four
From Lindsay Whalen to Paige Bueckers, there's been a buzz about Minnesota women's hoops, leading the state hosting another Final Four in April.
Coronavirus
Ironman COVID-19 survivor rewards Minnesota caregivers
Finisher medal is small token of former Minnesotan's gratitude for treatment team that saved his life in spring 2020.
Vikings
Unlikely interview set Staley on journey from St. Thomas to head coach of the Chargers
Glenn Caruso took a chance on Brandon Staley, giving a former quarterback a job as a defensive assistant. Staley credits St. Thomas for the foundation that led him to the NFL.
Politics
Bannon indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 subpoena
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was indicted Friday on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Evening forecast: Low of 28; snow possible, mostly cloudy and breezy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.