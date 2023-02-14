More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 28; rain changing to snow late and breezy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 43, rainy and windy
We may break the day's precipitation record, set in 1950, with a chance of an inch of rain in the Twin Cities area turning to some snow and slush overnight. There are winter weather advisories in western Minnesota.
World
Kenya seeks divine help to end crippling, ongoing drought
With the prospect of a sixth consecutive failed rainy season in the east and Horn of Africa, Kenya's president is hoping the heavens will finally open with the help of a national day of mass prayer on Tuesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Soaking rain, high 43
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 14
World
New Zealand declares emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle eases
The New Zealand government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday after Cyclone Gabrielle battered the country's north in what officials described as the nation's most severe weather event in years.