Evening forecast: Low of 28; clouds roll in ahead of another winter storm
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: Dry Tuesday, moderate to heavy snow later this week
Tuesday will stay dry and warmer with a high of 37. Keep an eye on the forecast as moderate to heavy snow is likely later this week, with a winter weather advisory starting noon Thursday.
Cyclone Freddy to slam Mozambique Friday in rare second hit
Still recovering from the effects of the first battering, the southeastern African nation of Mozambique is bracing for a rare second hit by long-living Tropical Cyclone Freddy late on Friday night, a regional weather center said Tuesday.
Morning forecast: High 37; watching snowstorm for Thursday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, March 7
Minnesota in for more snow later this week
At least 4 inches of snow could fall in many areas, the National Weather Service said.