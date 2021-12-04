More from Star Tribune
Local
St. Paul ramp reopening marks I-94 and I-35E construction's end for the year
The ramp from 12th Street to Wabasha Street reopened Friday.
Evening forecast: Low of 28; a little snow at times with little or no accumulation, breezy late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Wild
Wild's streak hits six with entertaining 4-3 shootout win over Toronto
The Wild coughed up a 3-0 lead but earned a win thanks to shootout goals by Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov.
Gophers
Gophers sweep their way into NCAA volleyball Sweet 16
Gophers hitters Stephanie Samedy (16 kills), Jenna Wenaas (14) and Airi Miyabe (11) were not just powerful but varied in their depth and angles of attack in defeating Stanford.
Gophers
Gophers prove better than last-place Big Ten projections in 6-0 start under Johnson
The Gophers men's basketball team is one of the Big Ten's surprise teams, but the schedule ramps up, starting Sunday at Mississippi State.