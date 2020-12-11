Home
All Sections
Search
StarTribune
Log In
Welcome,
User
Manage Account
eEdition
Support
Subscribe
Log Out
Subscribe
Recently Visited
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Health Highlights
Politics
Nation
World
Science
Weather
Traffic
Video
Photography
Obituaries
Archives: 150+ years
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
Coronavirus
Minneapolis
St. Paul
East Metro
North Metro
South Metro
West Metro
Projects
Local Columnists
James Lileks
Jennifer Brooks
State Fair
Curious Minnesota
Twins
Vikings
Wild
Wolves
Loons
Lynx
Gophers
Colleges
Golf
Motorsports
Outdoors
High Schools
Puck Drop
Sports Columnists
Dennis Anderson
Sid Hartman
Patrick Reusse
Chip Scoggins
Jim Souhan
Sports Blogs
Access Vikings
Gophers Basketball
Gophers Football
Gophers Hockey
The Lynx Beat
Preps Insider
The Olympics
Randball
StribSports Upload
The Twins Beat
The United Beat
The Wild Beat
The Wolves Beat
Sports Podcasts
Access Vikings
Twins Insider
Talking Preps
Top Workplaces
Agriculture
Business Columnists
Lee Schafer
Neal St. Anthony
Opinion Exchange
Editorial
Steve Sack
Letters
Podcasts
Playing Politics
Books
Celebs
Comics & Games
Horoscopes
Eat & Drink
Movies
Music
Stage & Arts
TV & Media
Best of MN
Health
Home & Garden
Inspired
Style
Taste
The Good Life
Travel
Variety Columnists
Gail Rosenblum
C. J
View all Obituaries
Place an Obituary Notice
Place an Ad
Garage Sales
Estate Sales
Merchandise
Pets
Public Notices
Recreational Vehicles & Marina
Newspaper Ads
Auctions
Search Used Vehicles
Sell your Vehicle
Advertise
Rentals
Commercial
Foreclosures
Find a Job
Your Resume
Your Account
Employer A-Z
Top Workplaces
Post a Job
Star Tribune
Close
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Obituaries
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
More from the Homepage
prev
Pandemic stressors weighing on Minnesota's young people
Supreme Court rejects GOP attack on Biden election victory
Battle Lake teen attacked and killed by family dog
White House threatens FDA chief's job over vaccine approval
Minnesota GOP delegation all on board with call to overturn election
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signs new budget with police changes
Gov. Tim Walz delays COVID-19 business closure decision
Minnesota attorney general sues East Grand Forks bar for defying indoor dining ban
Millions in federal relief goes to Minnesota companies with ties to lawmakers
Twin Citians get COVID creative to bring Christmas spirit to young believers
Kendricks won't play against Bucs; Rudolph could miss first game since 2014
next
600000895
Evening forecast: Low of 27, with areas of low clouds
By Star Tribune
December 11, 2020 — 4:50pm
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Supreme Court rejects GOP attack on Biden election victory
19 minutes ago
Nation
Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear Trump lawsuit appeal
44 minutes ago
Politics
Minnesota GOP delegation all on board with call to overturn election
46 minutes ago
Business
Gov. Tim Walz delays COVID-19 business closure decision
56 minutes ago
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Supreme Court rejects GOP attack on Biden election victory
19 minutes ago
Nation
Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear Trump lawsuit appeal
44 minutes ago
Politics
Minnesota GOP delegation all on board with call to overturn election
46 minutes ago
Business
Gov. Tim Walz delays COVID-19 business closure decision
56 minutes ago
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Supreme Court rejects GOP attack on Biden election victory
19 minutes ago
Nation
Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear Trump lawsuit appeal
44 minutes ago
Politics
Minnesota GOP delegation all on board with call to overturn election
46 minutes ago
Business
Gov. Tim Walz delays COVID-19 business closure decision
56 minutes ago
Local
Rep. Tom Emmer backs bid to get U.S. Supreme Court to overturn election
December 11
Coronavirus
Where are the COVID-19 cases in Minnesota? Here's a look by ZIP code
December 10
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Supreme Court rejects GOP attack on Biden election victory
19 minutes ago
Nation
Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear Trump lawsuit appeal
44 minutes ago
Politics
Minnesota GOP delegation all on board with call to overturn election
46 minutes ago
Business
Gov. Tim Walz delays COVID-19 business closure decision
56 minutes ago
Local
Rep. Tom Emmer backs bid to get U.S. Supreme Court to overturn election
December 11
Coronavirus
Where are the COVID-19 cases in Minnesota? Here's a look by ZIP code
December 10
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Supreme Court rejects GOP attack on Biden election victory
19 minutes ago
Nation
Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear Trump lawsuit appeal
44 minutes ago
Politics
Minnesota GOP delegation all on board with call to overturn election
46 minutes ago
Business
Gov. Tim Walz delays COVID-19 business closure decision
56 minutes ago
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Supreme Court rejects GOP attack on Biden election victory
19 minutes ago
Nation
Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear Trump lawsuit appeal
44 minutes ago
Politics
Minnesota GOP delegation all on board with call to overturn election
46 minutes ago
Business
Gov. Tim Walz delays COVID-19 business closure decision
56 minutes ago
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Supreme Court rejects GOP attack on Biden election victory
19 minutes ago
Nation
Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear Trump lawsuit appeal
44 minutes ago
Politics
Minnesota GOP delegation all on board with call to overturn election
46 minutes ago
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Supreme Court rejects GOP attack on Biden election victory
19 minutes ago
Nation
Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear Trump lawsuit appeal
44 minutes ago
Politics
Minnesota GOP delegation all on board with call to overturn election
46 minutes ago
More From Star Tribune
Supreme Court rejects GOP attack on Biden election victory
Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear Trump lawsuit appeal
Minnesota GOP delegation all on board with call to overturn election
Gov. Tim Walz delays COVID-19 business closure decision
Rep. Tom Emmer backs bid to get U.S. Supreme Court to overturn election
Where are the COVID-19 cases in Minnesota? Here's a look by ZIP code
More From Star Tribune
Supreme Court rejects GOP attack on Biden election victory
Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear Trump lawsuit appeal
Minnesota GOP delegation all on board with call to overturn election
Gov. Tim Walz delays COVID-19 business closure decision
Rep. Tom Emmer backs bid to get U.S. Supreme Court to overturn election
Where are the COVID-19 cases in Minnesota? Here's a look by ZIP code
More From Star Tribune
Top Stories
Pandemic stressors weighing on Minnesota's young people
10:47am
Supreme Court rejects GOP attack on Biden election victory
19 minutes ago
Battle Lake teen attacked and killed by family dog
3:16pm
Most Read
Evening forecast: Low of 27, with areas of low clouds
StarTribune
Follow Us On:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram
Company
About the Star Tribune
Contact us
Work For Us
News in Education
City Pages
High school sports hubs
Mobile and tablet apps
Policies and Standards
Advertise with us
Talk with a business consultant
Media kit
Classifieds
Buy
Star Tribune Store
Photo Reprints
Archived articles
Full Page Archive: 150+ years
Back Copies
Commercial reprints
Licensing
Customer support
Help and Feedback
Manage your account
Newspaper subscription
Digital access
eEdition
Vacation hold/billing
Website
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Site index
RSS
© 2020 StarTribune. All rights reserved.