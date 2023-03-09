More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
East coast African states ail from too much, too little rain
Surrounded by miles of dried land and what remains of his famished livestock, Daniel Lepaine is a worried man. Dozens of his goats in Ngong, a town in southern Kenya, have died after three years of harrowing drought in the east and Horn of Africa. The rest are on the verge of starvation as rain continues to fail.
Nation
La Nina is gone. These were the deadly storms during its run
La Nina seemed to treat Louisiana and the rest of the Southeast United States like a punching bag. Its three-year barrage of body blows has come to an end, but left behind a lot of scars from hurricanes and tornadoes among other weather disasters.
Nation
New atmospheric river storm pushes into California
The first in a new series of atmospheric rivers flowed into California on Thursday, and forecasters warned that widespread heavy rain would raise the threat of flooding in a state still digging out from earlier storms.
Paul Douglas
Break In The Snow Friday - More Likely Saturday Into Sunday
Snow continues Thursday Night, but we should see dry (and cloudy) skies for Friday. A clipper moves in for the weekend, bringing more snow chances along with it. The heaviest with that will fall from St. Cloud northward, where 6"+ is possible. - D.J. Kayser
Local
Snow Thursday and Saturday could make this winter among top 10 snowiest
As of Wednesday, the Twin Cities had picked up 75.3 inches of snow for the season, and another 3 to 5 inches is expected Thursday through Friday. Saturday could deliver another 3 to 6 inches across the southern two-thirds of Minnesota.