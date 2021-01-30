More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 27, with a little snow at times
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Sports
Colorado shreds Wild 5-1 in first of four games between rivals
The Avalanche got a jump on the Wild early and did not look back, limiting Minnesota to a season-low 20 shots.
Local
Corn, conveyor belts and a virus show promise in removing invasive carp from Minnesota waters
The invasive species has upended ecosystems in state waters since the 1880s.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Gophers
Whalen upbeat of Gophers' road ahead: 'I know we can be successful here'
Gophers women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen, in her third season, remains optimistic despite weathering some rocky moments.