Coronavirus
What you need to know about COVID variants, Minnesota mask requirements and more
Advice is evolving along with the coronavirus. Here's the latest from staff and news service reports.
Gophers
Gophers race past Indiana 35-14
Three touchdowns in the second quarter helped Minnesota pull away from the Hoosiers and end a two-game skid.
Wolves
Taurean Prince won't sweat Wolves' playing time decisions with him
Opportunities have arisen for the forward of late, but he said he can serve in other roles off the floor as well.
Evening forecast: Low of 27, mostly cloudy with winds picking up Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Local
Trial of ex-officer Kimberly Potter trial tests 'innocent mistake' claim for police
Intent vs. recklessness at heart of ex-officer's case.