Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 27; cloudy with a few stray flakes ahead of Saturday snow
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Atmospheric rivers flood California with more rain, snow
More than 9,000 California residents were under evacuation orders Friday as a new atmospheric river brought heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, swelling rivers and creeks and flooding several major highways during the morning commute.
Nation
Wisconsin weathers snow, power outages after winter storm
A winter storm dumped snow in central Wisconsin and left tens of thousands without power, officials said Friday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 33, chance of flurries
It'll be a quiet day. A clipper will bring snow early Saturday into Sunday, with accumulations of less than 3 inches in the Twin Cities area.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy, high around 35
Snow returns Saturday.