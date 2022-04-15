More from Star Tribune
East Metro
Guard charged in scheme to smuggle drugs into Minnesota prison
Stillwater correctional officer faces charges after meth bust at prison.
World
Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
Russia's Defense Ministry promised to step up missile attacks on Kyiv in response to Ukraine's alleged assaults on Russian territory.
Loons
Metanire's hamstring setback could sideline him weeks longer
Coach Adrian Heath called Romain Metanire's inflammation "disappointing" on same day team welcomed back Chase Gasper after a month's absence.
Evening forecast: Low of 26; partly cloudy and continued cold
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Loons
Built to score this season, Loons have just five goals in six games
Coach Adrian Heath had Minnesota United concentrate on finishing drills heading into Saturday's game vs. Colorado.