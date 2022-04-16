More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers spring football practice puts emphasis on improving passing game
Return of offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca has quarterback Tanner Morgan feeling confident in early going.
Wild
Kaprizov nets record-breaking goal but Wild loses again to Blues in OT
For the second time in eight days, the Wild and Blues played into overtime, but yet again the Blues secured the extra point in the standings. Kirill Kaprizov's franchise-record 43rd goal of the season forced the extra session.
Politics
Amid wave of departures, Minnesota Capitol is losing some key legislative negotiators
Dealmakers with decades of experience are leaving the Legislature, which they said has become more partisan.
Local
This Easter Sunday, Minnesota church choirs will let their voices ring again
Easter Sunday's celebratory sounds set to return for singers and congregations.
Local
Fewer going to college in Minn. could reshape higher ed, work
Colleges in Minnesota and nationwide are at a crossroads with declining enrollment.