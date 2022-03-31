More from Star Tribune
Twins
Rookie righthander Ryan will be Twins' Opening Day starter
Joe Ryan pitched five major league games last season. He will be the second Twins rookie ever to start a season opener, the first since 1969.
Colleges
Stanford vs. UConn: Star guards and legendary coaches take the floor in semifinal
No coaches in women's basketball have won more games than the Cardinal's Tara VanDerveer (1,157) and the Huskies' Geno Auriemma (1,148).
Colleges
South Carolina vs. Louisville: Gamecocks can't overlook Cardinals
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston can dominate inside and be a difference-maker. Louisville can counter with Hailey Van Lith, who has scored 20 points or more in four straight NCAA tournament games.
Wild
Zucker plays at Xcel Center for first time since 2020 trade to Penguins
Jason Zucker racked up 132 goals and 111 assists for 243 points in 456 games with the Wild, and he still ranks in the franchise's top five in goals and game-winning goals (22).
Evening forecast: Low of 26; clear to partly cloudy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.