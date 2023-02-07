More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 26, clear to partly cloudy with more warming
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and dry, high 35
We may have already experienced our high for Tuesday but the day should remain sunny and dry.
Morning forecast: AM clouds, PM sun; high 35
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 7
Paul Douglas
Weather Maps Look Like Early March
The pattern looks more like early March than early February. I see daytime highs in the 30s with a few low 40s looking out the next 2 weeks. This is more of a Pacific flow with fewer arctic incursions. Rain may streak into town next Tuesday, with a better chance of slushy snow late next week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson