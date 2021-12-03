More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 26 and turning cloudy for the weekend
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Minneapolis police seek help in finding homicide suspect
The shooting may have been a random act, and officers have clear images of the suspect and his van.
Man charged with trying to intimidate judge in Kimberly Potter manslaughter trial
Prosecutors say he made threats while in apartment building where he believed Judge Chu lived.
Vikings
Dalvin Cook files defamation, fraud claim against woman who accused him of assault
She sued him last month claiming he assaulted her and held her hostage.
Sports
Reusse: 'Changed' Jerry Kill is a head coach again, and we'll see him in Minnesota soon
When Jerry Kill stepped down from the Gophers job, he thought he was done as a football coach. But he'll be back this fall, at age 60, as head coach at New Mexico State. His Aggies travel to play the Gophers in September.