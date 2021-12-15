More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 25; with winds growing in power and storms possible before that
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Gophers
They're signed. They're ready. Fleck is happy. Gophers football welcomes Class of 2022
A look at the 18 incoming scholarship freshmen and one transfer that Minnesota's football program signed on Wednesday, the opener of the three-day early signing period.
Expert: Kimberly Potter not justified in using deadly force against Daunte Wright
A longtime national expert in policing testified Wednesday in former Brooklyn Center officer Kimberly Potter's manslaughter trial that she was not justified in using deadly force when she shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April.
Daunte Wright's father: 'I miss him a lot, every day'
Daunte Wright's father, Aubrey Wright testified in Kimberly Potter's trial about his son and their life together.
Business
FDA issues warning to Medtronic's diabetes business
Federal regulators raised concerns over how the business division handled complaints, assessed product risks and dealt with recalls.