Gophers
Gophers seniors rejoice in thrill of reclaiming Axe trophy
Players stung by last December's loss at Wisconsin were happy to return the favor to the Badgers this time around.
Evening forecast: Low of 25; partly cloudy and breezy, with a nice Sunday ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Gophers
Gophers chop down Wisconsin 23-13 to reclaim Paul Bunyan's Axe in season finale
Tanner Morgan passed for 199 yards and Minnesota's defense limited the Badgers to just six points on offense.
Wolves
Wolves build 20-point lead, stave off 76ers with 121-120 win in 2 OTs
Karl-Anthony Towns entered the night questionable because of a right index finger injury but played and scored 28 points.
Colleges
Reusse: Johnnies stopped on ground, erratic on special teams in playoff loss
Playing without its head coach, St. John's could not sustain an effective run game Saturday vs. Linfield and gifted the Wildcats opportunities to score.