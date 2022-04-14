More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Minneapolis schools lift mask mandate
The decision comes the same week as St. Paul's school board voted to lift that district's mask mandate
Local
Most Minnesota moms use unpaid leave after having a baby
The Minnesota Department of Health (report was released Thursday at a time when Minnesota lawmakers are debating competing proposals for paid family leave.
Wolves
Wolves' Towns 'not tripping at all' after off-night vs. Clippers
Center Karl-Anthony Towns said he's in a "good mental space" ahead of Game 1 against the Grizzlies on Saturday.
St. Paul
Troubled city-built parking ramp in St. Paul heads to sheriff's sale
The property was foreclosed after the Port Authority defaulted on bond payments.
Duluth
Suspect in Iron Range cold case indicted on first-degree murder charges
Michael Carbo Jr., is accused of killing Nancy Daugherty in 1986 — a case that turned on DNA technology.