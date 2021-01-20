More from Star Tribune
Biden reverses Trump policies on climate, virus
In his first hours as president, Joe Biden struck at the heart of President Donald Trump's policy legacy.
Coronavirus
How to make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota
A limited number of appointments are available for seniors, educators and child-care workers.
Local
Minneapolis Third Precinct officers move to second temporary location
The city is working on a long-term plan for the precinct and officers who work there.
Evening forecast: Low of 25; clear and breezy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Minneapolis neighbors honor COVID-19 victims with luminaria
As a memorial to COVID victims on the eve of the Biden inauguration, a group of southeast Minneapolis neighbors placed 160 decorative luminaria on the sidewalk along East River Parkway at dusk on Tuesday.