Tornadoes rip through Mississippi, killing dozens
The powerful twister cut a devastating path, killing more than two dozen people and obliterating dozens of buildings, as it stayed on the ground for more than an hour.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 25 and partly cloud, with a cooler Sunday ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 43, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be a mild afternoon, with more of the same early next week. We may see a rain-snow mix midweek.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 43, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be mild, with some clouds and temperatures just below average. There's a chance for mixed precipitation next week.
Paul Douglas
Slow Motion Goldilocks Meltdown Next 2 Weeks
I see a cool bias into early April with 40s by day and 20s at night, a "Goldilocks Meltdown". Snow melts during the day, a nighttime freeze taps the brakes on runoff. We are far from out of the woods, and some experts are still fearing the worst river flooding in 2 decades. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson