Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
Nation
NASA: Moon rocket endured hurricane, set for 1st test flight
NASA's moon rocket needs only minor repairs after enduring a hurricane at the pad and is on track for its first test flight next week, a top official said Friday.
Sports
Finau ties career low with 62 for early lead in Houston Open
Tony Finau finished his opening round with a string of birdies and then took the momentum right into Friday, making 10 birdies to match his career low with an 8-under 62 to build a big lead in the Houston Open.
Nation
Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada
Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole covered the eastern United States from Georgia to the Canadian border Friday while hundreds of people on a hard-hit stretch of Florida's coast wondered when, or if, they could return to their homes.
Weather
Plains blizzard heralds unusually cold weather pattern for Lower 48
Almost the entire contiguous United States will be considerably colder than normal next week.
Variety
6 popular Black authors co-write teen romance 'Whiteout'
Dhonielle Clayton is not just a bestselling author of young adult fiction. She's an organizer, a former teacher and a founder of the grassroots publishing movement We Need Diverse Books. She's also the kind of friend who can convince five of her well-known peers to collaborate on a single novel, and then come back for another.