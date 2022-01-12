More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Gophers
Big Ten makes major changes to Gophers' 2022 football schedule
The original schedule set up nicely for a strong Minnesota start. But without changing the teams on Minnesota's schedule, the conference dramatically altered the picture.
South Metro
Proposed Mendota Heights apartment building prompts density debate
Plans for the 89-unit building are being reconsidered by the developer ahead of Feb. 2 meeting.
Duluth
Duluth water emergencies spiked in 2021
Most rescues involved Lake Superior.
Gophers
Reusse: Revered yet embattled, Robinson to be honored by Gophers wrestling
J Robinson, who won NCAA championships at the U, was long embroiled in Title IX debates and then fired for trying to self-discipline his program, was "never against women's sports," a fellow former coach says.
Wild
Canadiens claim Pitlick from Wild on waivers
Minnesota native and former Gophers standout Rem Pitlick played 20 games for the Wild, scoring six goals. The team was hoping to send him to Iowa in the AHL or place him on the taxi squad.