More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Paul Douglas
Cloudy Friday With Lingering Snow (Mainly North Of The Metro)
While I can't rule out some wrap-around flurries or snow showers for Veterans Day in the metro, most of whatever snow is left across the state will fall to our north. Otherwise it'll be a cloudy, chilly, and breezy Friday. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 23; goodbye, rain, and hello, cold
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean
Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
Nation
1st winter storm of season rolling through Montana, Dakotas
The first winter storm of the season to blast off from the Rockies was unloading its energy Thursday primarily in North Dakota, where it could dump up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow and kick up winds as high as 50 mph (80 kph), the National Weather Service said.
Video
Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes
Nicole was sprawling, covering nearly the entire weather-weary state of Florida while also reaching into Georgia and the Carolinas. Read more about its damage here.