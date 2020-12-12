More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Outdoors
Epic muskie day lifts young fishing guide into rare air
Benjamin Knutson achieved the inconceivable by landing two 50-inch muskies on the same outing on Mille Lacs.
Business
States will start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday, US says
The nation's first COVID-19 vaccine will begin arriving in states Monday morning, U.S. officials said Saturday, after the government gave the final go-ahead to the shots needed to end an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans.
Evening forecast: Low of 23 and mostly cloudy
Sunday will be sunny early before clouds and a cooldown
Gophers
Live: Gophers return to play with 24-17 victory over Nebraska
Minnesota plays its first game since beating Purdue three weeks ago. Tap here for updates from Star Tribune staff and more before and during the game.