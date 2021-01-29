More from Star Tribune
Wild
Wild's Kevin Fiala suspended three games for reckless check
Fiala was penalized for boarding Kings defenseman Matt Roy during Thursday night's game at Xcel Energy Center.
Inspired
A Minnesota family remembers its loved one, creates light for others
A Rice family lights up the lives of others, and theirs, with beautiful sun catchers.
Politics
U.S. faces 'big burden' to prove Capitol riots were sedition
Prosecutors probing the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol are building complex conspiracy cases that take aim at far-right activists.
Evening forecast: Low of 23 and breezy late ahead of a milder and messy weekend
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.