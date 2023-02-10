St. Paul

Police responded shortly before noon Friday to the high school at 1540 6th St. E. a few blocks north of Interstate 94 in the Dayton's Bluff area. Superintendent Joe Gothard announced that classes would be canceled Monday. "My plea to our entire community right now is, we are not OK," Gothard said in a video message. "Our kids are not OK ... our kids are hurting, our staff are struggling to support them, and this is a time once again to come together."