Wild
Lack of 5-on-5 offense a driving factor in Wild's recent rut
A stretch of six losses in eight games is lowering the Wild's spirits and place in the standings, but the team knows what it needs to fix.
St. Paul
15-year-old boy dead, 16-year-old arrested in Harding High stabbing
Police responded shortly before noon Friday to the high school at 1540 6th St. E. a few blocks north of Interstate 94 in the Dayton's Bluff area. Superintendent Joe Gothard announced that classes would be canceled Monday. "My plea to our entire community right now is, we are not OK," Gothard said in a video message. "Our kids are not OK ... our kids are hurting, our staff are struggling to support them, and this is a time once again to come together."
Local
Nicholas Firkus found guilty in wife's 2010 shooting death
Firkus was charged with first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder with intent.
Video
U.S. downs unknown object flying off Alaska coast
A U.S. military fighter jet shot down the object on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said. Read more about what is known here.
Coronavirus
What to know about COVID omicron variant, Minnesota testing, vaccines
Expert advice on masking, testing, vaccines and boosters is evolving along with coronavirus variants. Here's the latest from Minnesota and the CDC.