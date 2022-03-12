More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 22; rising temperatures and clear
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Sports
Star Tribune claims five top honors from sports editors group
The Star Tribune sports staff earned five top 10 honors from America's leading sports editors organization for its work in 2021. The Associated Press Sports…
Olympics
Diggins gets bronze medal in final World Cup race of the season
Jessie Diggins, the cross-country skier from Afton, finished second in the women's overall standings, 180 points behind overall champion Natalia Nepryaeva of Russia.
Nation
Sen. Klobuchar meets with military leaders, others in Poland
She's part of a bipartisan congressional delegation that will travel to the border to talk to Ukrainian refugees and aid workers.
Colleges
Will Big Ten be in line for nine NCAA bids on Selection Sunday?
If bubble teams Indiana, Michigan and Rutgers are selected Sunday, that would likely give the conference a record-tying nine NCAA tournament bids.