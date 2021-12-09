More from Star Tribune
West Metro
St. Louis Park Lunds & Byerlys on alert after carjacking attempt, purse snatching
Neither victim was injured in daytime assaults, police say.
Outdoors
A glide through Minnesota's deep Nordic skiing history is full of grit and moxie
Through people and place, a new book courses through an activity that has had a profound influence.
Vikings
7:20 p.m.: Vikings vs. Steelers TV/radio, news updates, statistics and more
It should have been hard to imagine this game would be between two teams who couldn't beat the 1-10-1 Detroit Lions. But that's one of the backstories in tonight's game.
St. Cloud
Extra police patrol ROCORI school following social media threat
A middle schooler warned students not to come to school because of a possible shooting, according to the superintendent.
Lynx
Lynx 2022 schedule set; season opens May 6 at Seattle
The home opener is May 8 vs. Washington at Target Center.