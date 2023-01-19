More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Politics
Biden tours beach town damaged by massive California storms
President Joe Biden walked along the splintered boardwalk of this picture-postcard California beach town Thursday and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops after deadly storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide.
Weather
Snow emergencies across the Twin Cities as storm winds down
The Twin Cities officially picked up 3.1 inches of snow, pushing the season total to 52.1 inches.
Paul Douglas
Not A Lot Of Sunshine The Next Few Days
Quiet weather is expected through the weekend, with only occasional puffs of snow next week. While the daylight is increasing, we won't see a lot of the sun this next week. Highs remain around/above average through mid-week, before teens try to make an extended return into February. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 21, overcast skies, snow easing
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Snow tapers off tonight, high 31
We could see up to another inch this afternoon but snow is expected to taper off Thursday evening. Things should stay fairly dry this weekend.