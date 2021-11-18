More from Star Tribune
High Schools
Live: Becker upset on Day 1 of prep football semis at U.S. Bank Stadium; Eden Prairie/Maple Grove up next
Tap here for game updates, links to livestreams and more from today's games in Minneapolis.
Coronavirus
Minnesota set to jump ahead of feds on boosters for all adults
Minnesota has nation's second-highest new coronavirus infection rate while lower testing means South Dakota has nation's highest positivity rate.
St. Paul
St. Paul police awarded federal grant to hire 30 new officers
The city must provide matching funds to accept the award.
Outdoors
Spotlight still follows Minnesota woman months after her winter hiking adventure
Emily Ford will speak Saturday at Midwest Mountaineering's popular fall expo.
Outdoors
Anderson: Outdoorswoman Meadow Kouffeld has new stuff to do — taxidermy
The Minnesota college instructor and onetime DNR employee fashions life-like mounts artistically.