More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig facing threatening, violent messages after attack in D.C. elevator
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig facing threatening, violent messages after attack in D.C. elevator
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 21 and partly cloudy, with a warmer weekend ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Infant body found in submerged car in flooded West Virginia
The body of an infant was found in a submerged car Friday in southern West Virginia after floodwaters swept through the state, authorities said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 28, mostly sunny
It'll feel like it's in the teens with strong wind gusts. There's warmer weather on the way this weekend, with chances of snow Sunday and next week.
World
Trains and ferries canceled as storm hits northern Europe
A powerful storm over the North Sea hit northern Europe and led to dozens of train and ferry cancellations Friday in northern Denmark and southern Norway as the Danish Meteorological Institute forecast hurricane-force wind gusts.
World
Battered by Cheneso, Madagascar braces for Cyclone Freddy
Two weeks after Tropical Cyclone Cheneso devastated Madagascar, killing 30 people, the Indian Ocean island nation and its neighbors are bracing for a more powerful Cyclone Freddy.