Evening forecast: Low of 20; partly cloudy and cold; maybe some sun Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 30, more clouds than sun
It'll be chilly and breezy, with a chance of flurries. Sunday will also be chilly, with potentially more sun. Next week brings chances for snow.
Weather
Morning forecast: 30, partly cloudy and breezy
It'll be a chilly weekend, with some flurries possible, and chances for snow next week.
World
In dry, unreliable weather, Indian farmers restore arid land
Ramesh Hanumaiya digs a few inches into his field with his hand and examines the soil. There is movement in the thick, brown earth: Tiny earthworms being disturbed from their homestead.
Paul Douglas
Potential For A Few Snowy Inches Next Week
Cold weather is here to stay for a while with increasing snow chances into next week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson