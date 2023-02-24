More from Star Tribune
Nation
Snow, rain slam California as Michigan suffers without power
Heavy snow and rain pounded California and other parts of the West on Friday in the nation's latest winter storm, while thousands of people in Michigan suffered in freezing temperatures through extended power outages wrought by one of the worst ice storms in decades.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 2, with a little snow at times, accumulating a coating to an inch
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis declares 1-day snow emergency Friday night
Rule take effect at 9 p.m. No parking on either side of snow emergency routes until 8 a.m. Saturday
Local
After a messy day, Minnesotans dig out from midweek winter storm
The powerful system didn't bring quite as much snow as originally forecast, but it adds to what has become the 17th-snowiest winter on record, with nearly 70 inches of snow.