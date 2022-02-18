More from Star Tribune
Justen Close stops 37 shots as Gophers hockey edges Penn State
The junior goalie had a career-high number of stops in his eighth win of the season. Jack Perbix, another junior, scored two goals, including game-winner.
Local
Ex-officer Potter is sentenced to 2 years for killing Daunte Wright
The sentence handed down by the presiding judge was about 3 1⁄2 times lower than the presumptive prison term and left Daunte Wright's family and activists angry.
North Metro
Wright's family and friends disappointed, upset at Potter sentence
His mother said it was as if her son had been killed a second time, and friends said the two-year sentence was proof that racism still guides the judicial process.
Evening forecast: Low of -2; windy, mainly clear and frigid
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Gophers
Getting Gophers to keep fighting as season winds down is Ben Johnson's biggest challenge
After a pair of lopsided road losses, the Gophers play host to Northwestern on Saturday.