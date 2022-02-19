More from Star Tribune
Olympics
Prior Lake's Moltzan just misses bronze medal in Alpine mixed team event
After falling near the finish line in the semifinals racing Germany, Paula Moltzan bounced back to win her bronze medal match against Norway. But the Norwegian team won on a tiebreaker.
Wolves
Sacrificing statistics, Towns rides selflessness to NBA All-Star Game
Karl-Anthony Towns has done what the Timberwolves and Chris Finch have asked him to do to win. "I'm not really chasing anything," Towns said. "I'm just letting the game come to me."
Wolves
Wolves' big-man Towns wins NBA 3-point contest
Karl-Anthony Towns beat Luke Kennard of the Clippers and Atlanta's Trae Young in the final round. Towns scored 29 points.
Gophers
Seniors score four, U women's hockey rolls over St. Thomas for WCHA title
Minnesota clinched the WCHA regular-season title with the win in the final game before conference playoffs.
Olympics
How Team USA made Beijing Olympics as fun as possible
Athletes cheering for athletes will be one of the joyful memories from an Olympics otherwise tied down tightly by COVID-19 restrictions.